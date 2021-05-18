POLICE are currently looking into what evidence has been retained from a shocking sibling double death that shook a small Pembrokeshire village in the 70s, as a new revelation about a dead dog and a scent trail casts previous verdicts into even more doubt.

Retired farmer Griff Thomas and his sister, Patti, were found dead in their burning farmhouse at Ffynnon Samson in the village of Llangolman, in 1976.

A coroner returned verdicts of manslaughter on Mrs Thomas, aged 70, and an open verdict for her 73-year-old brother.

At the time it was deemed Griff Thomas had murdered his sister and then set fire to himself.

Locals have never believed that this was a true representation of the events of that night. Welsh language newspaper, Clebran, has begun a campaign for the case to be reopened and for any remaining evidence to be re-examined using the latest forensic technology.

Clebran has now asked for confirmation as to whether the evidence has been kept or not.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson told the paper's editor, Hefin Wyn, : "We are currently looking to confirm what material has been retained, and we will get back to you on completion of this process."

In the meantime, a local man has shared his recollections of the brother and sister he knew so well. His memories of them, as well as of the death of the couple's farm dog has lead to more questions about what actually happened to the brother and sister that night.

Huw Absalom's family rented some of the Thomas' land for grazing as their farms were next to each other.

He remembers two very kind people who worshipped at chapel, never raised their voices to each other, were good gardeners, diverse farmers and careful with their money.

"I was fifteen when they were killed," said Huw. "Nobody expected the explanation he had set upon her. Nobody believes the explanation up to this day.

"Griff was not capable of doing such a thing even if he wanted to. He was pretty infirm for one thing. He was 73 years of age. He would not have been capable of lifting a large chair in order to hit Patti who was 70 years of age.

"I remember him in chapel in Rhydwilym coming to sit by me very often. He could hardly open his hymn book without difficulty. His left hand was the worst."

Mr Absalom said that there had been many callers to the house on the morning after the murders and before the police began to investigate, which may have made evidence more difficult to obtain.

He also recalls a sheepdog that would 'always be barking and yapping when anyone was around the place'.

"They found its body at the bottom of the well on the farmyard," he said. "Now, what was the explanation for that? A farmer like Griff would not throw his own dog down a well even if the dog had died of old age.

"They would not want to adulterate the water in any way. Griff would have buried the dog somewhere and would have asked for help if necessary.

"That makes you think. Who would want to throw a dog down a well and for what purpose? Was there a post-mortem carried out on the dog? Was he drowned or had he been injured?"

Mr Absalom also said that there was a lot of talk after the deaths of a police dog that had followed a scent from the house across the field to Pensarn river where the scent was lost.

"It was possible to cross over towards Llwydiarth way that way. And if that was relevant whoever's scent that was picked up by the dog could have walked up or down the river for quite a distance," he said.

Clebran's editor, Hefin Wyn confirmed that there was no reference made to the sheepdog, nor to the scent across the field, in the police report to the coroner which has lead local people to question the findings of the inquest.

"That still plays on my mind because I will never believe while I live it was a falling out between the brother and sister that led to their end," said Mr Absalom.

"When I go down to Rhydwilym cemetery I alwys go to their gravestone and put my arms around and whisper quietly 'what exactly happened?' Will we ever get to know?"