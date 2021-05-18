A 51-YEAR-OLD Pembroke Dock man drove a Transit van in a dangerous manner after drinking, magistrates have been told.
Neil Rees of St Peter's Road caused multiple collisions in the town's Bush Street on May 1, which resulted in a person being injured, the court in Haverfordwest heard.
Rees admitted dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol.
A breath sample showed a reading of 96 microgrammes, over two-and-a-half times the legal limit of 35.
He was banned from driving for a total of two years and given a suspended prison sentence of a total of 26 weeks.
Magistrates took the decision to suspend the sentence for 12 months because of strong personal mitigation on behalf of Rees, who has a stress fracture to his hip.
He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £128 with costs of £85, and given a 12-month rehabilitation activity order.