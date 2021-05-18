PEMBROKESHIRE County Council has backed calls for the first step to potentially building a nuclear fusion power station by the county’s Haven waterway.
On May 17, Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet endorsed proposals from Cllr Paul Miller, cabinet member for economic development, to further progress the nomination of a Pembrokeshire site to host a Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP) fusion power station in the county.
Working with the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA), the proposed site is adjacent to the existing energy facilities on the south shore of the Haven waterway.
If approved, the facility will initially host research with the ultimate aim of developing this technology which could offer a virtually limitless source of clean electricity by copying the processes that power the sun.
Cllr Miller said: “I am pleased my cabinet colleagues endorsed this important programme of work. The Haven Waterway has provided livelihoods, underpinned by fossil fuels, for thousands of Pembrokeshire families, mine included, for more than 50 years. It’s my job to help ensure the waterway continues to provide high skilled, engineering, science and technology jobs for the next generation of this county – and so linked to our focus on climate change (and in addition to our existing multi-million pound commitments to supporting wind, wave and tidal clean power generation) my team have been exploring whether we can also support the development of clean, green fusion technology.
“It’s very early days in the UK Atomic Energy Authority's site selection process but we'll provide regular updates as things progress.”
STEP is an ambitious programme to design and build a prototype fusion power plant, and is a UKAEA programme, currently with £222m funding from the UK Government to produce a concept design by 2024.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment