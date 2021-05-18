DESPITE the weather the cricket produced some great action including St Ishmaels' win over Llechryd in an extraordinary encounter of bowling prowess, and 13-year-old Chloe making her debut for Haverfordwest.

David Dunfee's 8-16 wasn't enough in the division 1 encounter between St Ishmaels and Llechryd.

St Ishmaels made 78ao before Llechyrd were bowled out for 56. Llechryd's Jonathan Pawlett made 5-13 while Daniel Richards was 45no.

Neyland continued their winning ways beating Haverfordwest. Clive Tucker’s 3-32 wasn’t enough as Neyland won by 6 wickets making 129-4.

Dan Sutton continued his fine form in Cresselly’s victory over Narberth. Cresselly hit 163-4 winning by 6 wickets.

Sutton, who made 64 in Cresselly’s first league win and a contribution of 49 in the Harrison Allen Bowl last week, hit 63 this time out. Matthew Morgan supported well with 40no. Narberth’s Kyle Quartermaine got 44 while Ben Hughes took 2-31 with the ball.

Kit Marsh was the man of the hour for Lawrenny who beat Saundersfoot. Marsh hit 46 and took a wicket as Lawrenny won by 5 wickets after posting 145-5. John Mansbridge put in a solid all round display for Saundersfoot making 38 and taking 2-34.

Whitland Carew was abandoned.

In division 2 there were some big batting scores as Phil Llewellyn hit an unbeaten 71 in Llangwm's haul of 164-3 to beat Pembroke by 7 wickets. Will Beresford hit 62no for Llangwm while Steve Mills took 4-29 during Pembroke's initial score of 160-5. Jack Harris got over half the runs for Pembroke making 82 and taking a wicket.

Hook beat Kilgetty by 48 runs hitting 152-8 and then bowling Kilgetty all out for 104. Seth Willington hit 48no with Jamie Phelps getting 30. Aled Phelps took 4-27 while Harry Makepeace took 3-20. Kilgetty saw a great all round performance from Richard Cope who hit 34 and got 3-21.

Herbrandston lost by 77 runs after being bowled out by Pembroke Dock for 81. Herbrandston fell well short of the target set by Pembroke Dock of 158ao. It was a good all round batting performance by Pembroke Dock with Jake Davies (32), George Smith and Nic Daley (27), and Jake Griffiths (22) making good scores.

Carew Seconds versus Burton and Lamphey versus Haverfordwest Seconds was abandoned.

In division 3 Steve Williams 60no helped St Ishmaels Seconds (134-2) beat Neyland Seconds by 8 wickets.

In another outstanding bowling performance of the weekend, Toby Esson took 7-13 as Llangwm Second's (214-4) beat Haverfordwest Thirds (52ao) by 162 runs.

Stackpole lost to Johnston with Johnston successfully chasing down Stackpole's initial 153ao with 4 wickets to spare.

Jon Strawbridge (3-20 and 29) and Jack Jones (2-22 and 30no) produced good all round displays to help Llanrhian (92-2) beat Laugharne by 8 wickets.

Narberth Seconds versus Cresselly Seconds was abandoned.

Only one match was played in division 4 with Burton Seconds (105-4) beating Llanrhian by 6 wickets. Aled Thomas got 4-17 for Burton while Ben Jones made 41 for Llanrhian.

It was division 5 which saw the debut of Chloe Dewstowe for Haverfordwest IVs. Thirteen-year-old Chloe, a seam bowler, bowled two overs at a respectable rate of 6.5 an over. Pembroke Dock Seconds took the spoils though as they made 253-5 and Haverfordwest IVs could only respond with 188-3. Jason Phillips made 106no for Haverfordwest with Adam Phillips 50no for Pembroke Dock.

Fishguard beat Whitland Thirds by 2 wickets posting 82-8 in reply to Whitland's 81ao.

Alistair Davies made 19 and 3-10 and Jake Booth made 18 and 3-15 for Fishguard while Whitland's Sion Benjamin made 10 with the bat and 3-20 with the ball.

Pembroke Seconds (76-4) beat Stackpole Seconds by 6 wickets to remain top of the table. Tom Kiajaks hit 37no and George Davies got 3-13 for Pembroke. Wayne Marshall put in a brilliant all round performance for Stackpole hitting 23no and making 4-21 with the ball.