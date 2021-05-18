DESPITE the forecasts of wet weather, cricket in Pembrokeshire produced some great action last weekend ­- including St Ishmaels' low-scoring win over Llechryd, in what proved to be an extraordinary encounter of bowling prowess.

David Dunfee's 8-16 ensured that St Ishmaels were restricted to 78ao, despite Daniel Richards making 45no - but Llechyrd were then bowled out for a paltry 56, with Jonathan Pawlett claiming 5-13, and Andrew Pawlett 2-15.

Neyland continued their winning ways by beating Haverfordwest by six wickets. Jake Merry’s 26 helped Haverfordwest to 128 for 9, but Clive Tucker’s 3-32 wasn’t enough as Nick Koomen’s 49 helped the defending champions to a match-winning total of 129-4.

Dan Sutton continued his fine form in Cresselly’s six wicket victory over Narberth, after the hosts had hit 163-4. Sutton, who made 64 not out in the Harrison Allen Bowl in midweek, hit 63 this time out, and Matthew Morgan supported well with 40no to secure victory, after Kyle Quartermaine had made 44 in Narberth’s 162 all out.

Kit Marsh was the man of the hour for Lawrenny as they beat Saundersfoot by five wickets. Marsh hit 46 and James Phillips 30, as they secured victory on 145 for 5, after John Mansbridge had top scored for Saundersfoot in their total of 143 for 6.

Meanwhile the match between Whitland and Carew was abandoned.

In division two, there were some big batting scores as Phil Llewellyn hit an unbeaten 71 and Will Beresford was 62 not out in Llangwm's haul of 164-3 to beat Pembroke by 7 wickets – after Jack Harris had scored 82 in Pembroke’s total of 160 for 6. Steve Mills impressed with the ball, returning figures of 4-29.

Hook won by 48 runs, hitting 152-8 and then bowling Kilgetty all out for 104. Seth Willington made 48no with Jamie Phelps getting 30. Aled Phelps took 4-27 and Harry Makepeace took 3-20. Kilgetty saw a good all round performance from Richard Cope, who hit 34 and took 3-21.

Herbrandston lost by 77 runs after being bowled out by Pembroke Dock for 81, in reply to 158ao from the visitors. Jake Davies, 32, George Smith, 27, Nic Daley, 27, and Jake Griffiths, 22, made good scores, despite four wickets falling to Lee Marchant 4-40.

Carew Seconds versus Burton, and Lamphey versus Haverfordwest Seconds, were abandoned.

In division three, Steve Williams made 60no and Stuart Carpenter was 46no as St Ishmaels Seconds made 134-2 to beat Neyland Seconds by 8 wickets.

In another outstanding bowling performance of the weekend, Toby Asson took 7-13 for Llangwm Seconds, who posted 214-4 to beat Haverfordwest Thirds by 162 runs, after they were all out for 52. Andrew Harries, 80, and D Morgan-Lewis, 50no, scored the winning runs.

Gary James scored 48 as Johnston successfully chased down Stackpole's total of 153ao, with 4 wickets to spare. Earlier, Gary James had returned 3-43, and Kurtis Hicks 3-28.

Jon Strawbridge (3-20 and 29) and Jack Jones (2-22 and 30no) produced good all round displays to help Llanrhian (92-2) beat Laugharne by 8 wickets. Andrew Edwards posted 41 for the visitors.

Meanwhile Narberth Seconds versus Cresselly Seconds was abandoned.

Only one match was played in division four, with Burton Seconds scoring 105-4 to beat Llanrhian by 6 wickets. Aled Thomas got 4-17 for Burton while Ben Jones made 41 for Llanrhian.

In division five, 13 year-old Chloe Dewstowe made her debut for Haverfordwest IVs - bowling two overs at a respectable rate of 6.5 an over.

Pembroke Dock Seconds took the spoils though as they made 253-5 and Haverfordwest IVs could only respond with 188-3. Jason Phillips made a magnificent 106no for Haverfordwest, with Adam Phillips 50no for Pembroke Dock.

Fishguard beat Whitland Thirds by 2 wickets posting 82-8 in reply to Whitland's 81ao. Alistair Davies made 19 and took 3-10 and Jake Booth made 18 and took 3-15 for Fishguard, while Whitland's Sion Benjamin made 10 with the bat and 3-20 with the ball.

Pembroke Seconds (76-4) beat Stackpole Seconds by 6 wickets to remain top of the table. Tom Kiajaks hit 37no and George Davies got 3-13 for Pembroke. Wayne Marshall put in a brilliant all-round performance for Stackpole, hitting 23no and making 4-21 with the ball.