AN early-hours stop-check by Pembrokeshire police resulted in them seizing a van and arresting the driver
The vehicle was pulled over at Llanteg yesterday, Monday May 17, and the driver gave a positive drug wipe test for cannabis.
He was also found to be in possession of cannabis and driving without a licence.
Officers from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit arrested the man on suspicion of drug-driving, possessing cannabis and driving without a licence, and he was reported under investigation for all offences, pending blood results.