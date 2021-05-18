A bar and nightclub in Milford Haven are being auctioned by auctioneers Seel and Co, with an estimate on £275,000 for both properties.

Hamilton's Bar on Charles Street, and its near neighbour the Astoria, are both being auctioned on Tuesday, May 18 as Seel and Co's lot number six and seven.

The Astoria is well known as a historic building in Milford Haven, becoming a cinema in the early days of film after the site was previously a marketplace.

Harry Scard, a travelling showman, settled in Milford Haven following the outbreak of the First World War, and showed silent movies with musical accompaniment in the town centre.

Following a fire in the early 1920s, a better structured and permanent cinema was built, and opened to the public on August 8, 1932.

The building was mainly used as a 600-seater cinema, but the new permanent theatre had its own full deep stage, back stage, orchestra pit and performers’ dressing rooms.

Acts from across the UK, including London and Cardiff, regularly performed professional variety shows at the Astoria in the 1940s and 1950s, as well as showing the latest UK and US film releases.

The theatre was also used by the town for other productions and events in the 1950s and 1960s, such as by the Milford Haven Amateur Operatic Society for several of their productions.

The theatre was also used by Milford Haven Grammar School as the venue for their annual speech day.

The Astoria stopped showing films in the 1970s after less demand for cinema following the attraction of domestic television sets.

The club became well known for its bingo club before the Scard family left the Astoria and it became a successful nightclub for many decades.

Hamilton's Bar, a few doors down from the Astoria, is also being auctioned by Seel and Co on Tuesday, May 18.

The bar turned up in more recent years, developing from the sale of several retail properties and becoming a famous bar throughout the town.