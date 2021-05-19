Restaurants and indoor visitor attractions in Milford Waterfront have started welcoming the return of indoor services.
The reopening of indoor dining allows all restaurants at Milford Waterfront to seat customers indoors. As well as all restaurants on the waterfront now being able to offer this service, the brand-new Foam Domes overlooking the Milford Haven Waterway are able to open, with bookings being taken from May 19.
Indoor visitor attractions are also allowed to reopen. This includes the Waterfront Gallery, while Phoenix Bowl and Pirate Pete’s Adventure Play have been making preparations to open from Wednesday, May 19.
Also, Milford Museum, which has had a new rendered exterior finish, is preparing to open for the end of May.
Lucy Wonnacott, marketing manager for Milford Waterfront said: "We are delighted to see the re-opening of indoor hospitality and visitor attractions here at Milford Waterfront.
"Each business has their own safety and social distancing measures in place and we kindly ask that you respect and adhere to these for your own safety, and that of others.
"We hope you enjoy your visit to Milford Waterfront and stay safe!"
