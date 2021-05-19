Pupils at Milford Haven Comprehensive School have been challenged to design and build the town’s new train station in the video game, Minecraft.

This is after the school, Pembrokeshire County Council and Technocamps teamed up for the challenge, after discussions on the future of Milford Haven Train Station.

There have so far been two meetings discussing the future of the train station, with open invites for people of the town to have their say with the bodies and organisations involved.

Pembrokeshire County Council, Atkins, 4theRegion and South West Wales Connected are just some of the organisations involved in helping regenerate the train station and surrounding area.

The scheme to have local children create their foreseen future for the town in Minecraft was one which has been thought of for some time now.

Technocamps said: "Pupils were asked to think about the future of their local area, taking sustainability, accessibility and usability of the station into consideration.

The winning designs be will used to inform proposals for the station which are being progressed by Pembrokeshire Council and Atkins."

The next meeting is due to take place in the coming months.

Luke Clement, operations manager at Technocamps said: "We are very proud of our part in this project which shows the capabilities of Minecraft: Education Edition and the potential it has in the classroom.

"To see the pupils engaging and getting excited about the computational knowledge and skills developed in our sessions and apply those to their designs excellent.

"The considerations they made for accessibility, bilingual signs, and environmental requirements, as well as aesthetics, were brilliant and showed a real awareness of what is needed when designing a modern building for entire community.

"The possibility of their designs being considered in the real-world plans is a testament to their skills and we hope to work with more schools across Wales on similar projects in future!"

Technocamps are offering digital workshops to other secondary schools in Wales to support pupils and teachers in STEM subjects.

They say they are keen to work with other schools with the Minecraft challenge and in other upcoming projects.

To see some examples of the pupils' designs, visit Technocamps' website: https://www.technocamps.com/en/2021/05/12/pupils-support-new-train-station-design-using-minecraft/.

Alternatively, find out more about Technocamps by emailing info@technocamps.com.