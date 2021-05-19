Monday, May 17, 2021 was a special date in all our lockdown diaries - as the day the pubs reopened their indoor facilities.

Before that, from April 26, pubs and restaurants across Wales were only permitted open their outdoor areas.

However, now drinks can be drunk and meals can be eaten inside pubs without the worry of your fish and chips being blown into Milford Haven waterway.

The official ruling states: "Up to six people from different households can book a table."

The further easing on May 17 also saw organised activities return for up to 30 people indoors, and 50 people outdoors, along with the reopening of entertainment venues, including cinemas, theatres and casinos.

Pub licensees throughout Pembrokeshire have said how grateful they are that they can now welcome their regulars and other customers back indoors, as life in the the hospitality sector steadily improves as lockdown restrictions continue to be lifted.

The Sloop Inn in Porthgain said: "It's been a difficult winter, and the reopening is very welcome. It's good to be back open, serving everyone we love to serve, and it's all a massive credit to the staff, they're all working so hard.

"It's actually very refreshing to see everybody back in the pubs and hopefully aiming towards June when we can get back to having the rowdy pubs we all love."

In Milford Haven, a spokesperson from the Three Crowns said: "We're really happy about the pub reopening and all our customers are delighted to be back. We're wishing every other pub the absolute best.

"All our regulars have been texting us all week, really excited about coming back. They were all very happy when they finally came back, and we've loved welcoming them back."

"We're delighted to finally be opening our doors inside again. We look forward to welcoming you all back," said the Coach and Horses pub in Tenby.