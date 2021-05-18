Milford Youth Matters has announced that they are starting a weekly group for young parents to attend, as lockdown restrictions ease.

The group is open for anybody aged 16-25 with a baby or expecting a child, and gives them a chance to chat with others in a similar situation.

Each session is free thanks to the big lottery, and takes place every Tuesday at the Mount Community Centre between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

The group provides parenting information, soft play, safe space as well as 'tea, toast and chit-chat.'

Lynn Beachey, routes to opportunity coordinator at Milford Youth Matters, said: "Lockdown has been an extremely difficult time for everyone, but in particular young parents, who will not have had the opportunity to engage with groups to support and educate them in those early stages of parenthood.

"Many have felt extremely isolated. We are therefore delighted to now have the opportunity to start a community group, where young parents can go with their children, to socialise with others in similar situations, in a safe environment, where support is on hand to help them with any difficulties they may have.

"Our thanks to the Mount Community Centre who have helped make this happen."

To book your place or for further information, contact Milford Youth Matters' Kimberley Davies, who will be running the group, on 01646 663137/07561 690900 or email kimberleydaviesmym@gmail.com.