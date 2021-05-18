Stena Line's Fishguard to Rosslare service has been temporarily suspended until the weekend.
The Western Telegraph understands that the Stena Europe ferry had to be called into dry dock on short notice for urgent repairs.
The Europe has not been replaced with a different ferry to cover the route which is not taking bookings this week until Saturday, May 22.
The Fishguard to Rosslare route was badly hit by Brexit and Covid-19 at the beginning of this year with freight crossings down by 70 percent and a reduction in services.
However, last month the company announced that it was boosting the frequency of its sailings between Fishguard and Rosslare from 14 sailings to 24 every week.
With the easing of lockdown restrictions, and a hope that international tourist travel will resume shortly, Stena Line is anticipating a busy summer.
The Fishguard to Rosslare route is particularly popular with tourists as it offers the most convenient option with the shortest crossings between Britain and the Republic of Ireland.
Stena has been contacted for confirmation as to why the service is not currently running and when it will resume.