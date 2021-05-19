Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for information after an overnight burglary in Milford Haven between Wednesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 14.
Early on Thursday morning, the police received the report of a burglary at a property in Bunker's Hill, Milford Haven.
The burglars left the property with 'a quantity of electrical goods including a TV, soundbar, Sky Q box, a black Dell laptop, a Lenovo laptop, as well as other items.'
Dyfed-Powys Police say that 'enquiries are ongoing.'
"Anyone with information can contact police quoting reference DPP/0003/14/05/2021/01/C.
"This can be done online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
"If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908."