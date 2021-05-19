Following on from Dyfed-Powys Police pointing out the signs and dangers of cuckooing, police in Milford Haven have been engaging with members of the public, warning them of the crime.
Cuckooing is 'the exploitation of vulnerable people, most often drug users, by criminals who use their homes as a base, gaining access through intimidation of the victim or in exchange for drugs.'
Milford Haven Police said: "We have been engaging with members of the public around Milford Haven Marina and Haven's Head Retail Park offering advice and raising awareness of the concerns around county lines and cuckooing.
"We're working together to build safer communities."
To find out more of the dangers, impact and signs of cuckooing going on in your local area, visit: https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19276088.dyfed-powys-police-highlight-signs-impact-cuckooing/.
