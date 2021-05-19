GET ready to lather yourself in sunscreen - it's been announced that a great British summer is on its way.

The Western Telegraph can happily report that the wet and unseasonably cold conditions of the last two months are to be a thing of the past.

It's been a disappointing May so far, but finally there are optimistic signs of a change towards the end of the month.

And how do we know this? Because weatherman Derek Brockway says so.

Brockway posted on Twitter: “It's been a disappointing May so far but at long last there are optimistic signs of high pressure and a change towards the end of the month!”

To further back up these predictions, the Met Office’s long range weather forecast has tentatively said that a change in the weather could be on the cards, with ‘some indications’ conditions may start to turn warmer and temperatures move closer to normal for this time of year.

Keep the raincoat handy though, as there have been times when weather predictions have gone wrong.

Michael Fish's forecast before the great storm of 1987 has gone down in the meteorological annals.

Having been informed by a viewer about a storm heading to Britain, Fish famously replied:"Don't worry, there isn't".

The great storm of '87 was the worst to hit south-east England for three centuries....

Then there's the infamous ‘barbecue summer’ prediction of 2009 when the Met Office predicted a summer of sunshine and plenty of shrimps on the barbie.

That summer turned into a damp squib and those shrimp ended up having to be bunged in the microwave…

Keep faith though, as weather predictions have got more accurate over time and weather people have learnt not to make such rash predictions as definitively saying one thing or another – unless, with this being the UK, it’s rain…