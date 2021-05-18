A series of roadshows to promote the beauty of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park has received a £1,000 boost from a local housebuilder.
Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust is organising the roadshows to encourage people to look more closely at the special qualities of the county’s beaches - and learn how to look after them.
The trust has received a £1,000 grant from Persimmon Homes West Wales to help pay for equipment including microscopes, information boards and leaflets.
The donation comes as part of Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme.
Jessica Morgan, Funding and Grants officer at Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust, said: “We want to help people to access this amazing place, to learn more about why it's important to protect it and ultimately for people to benefit both physically and mentally from enjoying this incredible blue and green space.
“Working with Ranger team and volunteers, the ‘Discover the Beach’ education roadshows will help educate people about the the local wildlife and heritage and will focus on recording and observing what’s there on the day, engaging people in wildlife, marine plastics and coastal archaeology.
“This generous donation from Persimmon will help fund essential equipment for the roadshows, as well as officer time. It’s tremendous.”
Sharon Bouhali, sales director at Persimmon Homes West Wales, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust.
“It is such a beautiful area and it is important that people learn how to look after it. These roadshows sound like a fantastic way to educate people.”
Persimmon donates up to £64,000 a month to fund local community initiatives across the UK.