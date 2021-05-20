The Welsh Government has announced that Pembrokeshire businesses which remain affected by Covid-19 restrictions can check their eligibility for a new package of support.
This latest support package will help those businesses eligible to meet ongoing costs through to the end of June as they prepare for reopening and getting back to normal trading conditions.
Businesses which stand to benefit include:
• nightclubs and late night entertainment venues
• events and conference venues not covered by the Welsh Government’s cultural recovery fund
• hospitality and leisure businesses, including restaurants, pubs and cafes
• supply chain business, which have been materially impacted by restrictions
An eligibility checker has opened on the Business Wales website so businesses can find out how much support they are likely to be entitled to and how to apply.
See more information and check your business’ eligibility at: https://businesswales.gov.wales/coronavirus-advice/.
Funding will be calculated based on the size of the business and the type of restrictions they are under.
Businesses will be able submit applications to the Welsh Government from May 24, 2021 for grants of up to £25,000 and by the end of the month to Pembrokeshire County Council for smaller fixed discretionary grants.
To keep up to date and see the future application process for the discretionary grants, visit: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support.