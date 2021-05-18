Schools in Pembrokeshire have been treated to newly refurbished laptops courtesy of Pembroke Rotary Club.
The club said: "20 laptops and 14 all in one machines have been refurbished and fitted with SSD cards which make the machines work faster.
"We have given the laptops to Ysgol Harri Tudur and Monkton Priory C.P. School. Both schools were delighted with the gifted machines which will go to supporting their home learning schemes which commenced during lockdown."
Mr Gerald Bowen of the ‘Tech Yard’ in Johnston put in time and effort to get these fixed, and the club extended their thanks to him.
Some other key players who took part in helping with donations were Vanessa Walk who co-ordinated the team at Pembroke Rotary club and Chris Mclaren who collected several machines from Carmarthen.