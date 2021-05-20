Milford Haven Town Council held its annual meeting on the evening of Monday, May 17, where councillor Kathy Gray officially became mayor of the town, with councillor Carol Stevens as her deputy mayor.

Councillor Yvonne Southwell, who put proposed Kathy Gray as mayor, described her as 'a very talented and compassionate lady, and an asset to the town council.'

Her proposal was seconded by councillor Rhys Sinnett, who said: "I know for a fact that I speak on behalf of all the councillors here by saying we will support you 100 per cent in your endeavours."

Kathy Gray was supported 100 per cent by the councillors, as the unanimous vote officially made her the mayor of Milford Haven.

Mayor Kathy Gray said: "It is a great pride and honour that I stand here before you as your elected mayor for 2021/22.

"Throughout the pandemic, the people of Milford supported each and every one, and all valued members of our town, and this is what Milford does best.

"It is a great honour to be your mayor, and I thank you all for your support and well wishes. I thank my fellow town councillors for your continued guidance, and look forward to being back in the chambers together.

"I would also like to thank and congratulate the immediate past mayor, councillor Terry Davies on his two-year service in office, which has been the most unpredictable time.

"Councillor Davies has offered his total support for me, and I have only admiration for him."

Terry Davies made a small speech in which he said: "Thank you all for your very kind comments which I have received over the past few days. I have been so immensely proud to have been given the chance of being the mayor of Milford Haven, and the extra 12 months due to the Covid-19 situation. The last year has certainly been a rollercoaster ride.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the leaders and workers who give up their own time to promote something for the youth and the elderly of the town."

Councillor Terry Davies then thanked his wife, children and grandchildren for their support during his tenure as mayor.

"I wish the mayor and deputy mayor all the very best for the next 12 months, and I hope that they enjoy and remember everything that they experience," was how his speech ended.

New deputy mayor Carol Stevens said: "Thank you very much for all your support, I appreciate it very much. I will try and support everybody in the town when they need it, including my fellow councillors, who I look forward to seeing back in person soon."