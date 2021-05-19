Sandy Bear Children's Bereavement Charity has recently appointed Hannah Underwood as the charity's new charity coordinator.

Her appointment comes following Sandy Bear's successful application to BBC Children in Need's Covid-19 next steps funding programme.

The successful application resulted in an award of £53,000 to increase staff resources at the charity, and the role of charity coordinator was created.

Hannah will be supporting the development of the charity that works closely with children and young people who have lost a significant loved one.

Sandy Bear say that Hannah has joined the Milford Haven-based charity at an important time 'due to the challenges presented by Covid-19.'

Passionate about working with children and young people, Hannah qualified as a primary school teacher and worked in Pembrokeshire until the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Having experienced bereavement at a young age herself, Hannah acknowledges the importance of child bereavement support and early intervention.

Hannah said: "When I saw this position advertised online, I jumped at the opportunity to work within such a role. I am really pleased to have been offered the position.

"I feel very passionate about the work Sandy Bear carries out and I know I will thrive within a position which supports children, young people and families within our county.

"I am really looking forward to developing within this role and making a positive impact for those who need it during such a difficult time."

Ceri Crichton, charity development lead at Sandy Bear commented: "We are delighted to welcome Hannah into the Sandy Bear family and I am sure that Hannah will make a significant difference to bereaved children, young people and their families within Pembrokeshire.

"We also would like to thank BBC Children in Need who have fully-funded this post so that we can continue to develop our charity and advocate for the need for child bereavement to vulnerable children."

Meleri Jones, Wales regional officer at BBC Children in Need commented, said: "BBC Children in Need is committed to improving the lives of those children and young people who need it most by supporting projects like this which work locally to make real and lasting changes to young lives."