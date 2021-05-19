A father and son's bodyboarding activity turned into a rescue mission recently, as the pair were dragged out to sea at Freshwater West.
Surfing instructors Benjamin Dardillac and Jake James were coming to the end of one of their lessons when they noticed the pair struggling.
The instructors quickly paddled out to them and effected a rescue using life saving techniques learnt from their SLSGB (Surf Life Saving Great Britain) training.
Dean Gough, owner of Outer Reef, said he was proud of his two instructors and said:"Our team respect the water, and we are always mindful of the risks inherent in watersports.
"We are anticipating a very busy season, and ask locals and visitors to keep their families from harm by using RNLI lifeguarded beaches where possible and be aware of local conditions. Have fun on our wonderful beaches, but be safe!”
Outer Reef provide a range of water sports in Pembrokeshire but is also an accredited training centre for SLSGB and train local RNLI lifeguards, as well as providing first aid training to first responder level.
Later on the father and sons family thanked the instructors for saving them from the string tides of Freshwater West.