A CELEBRATION of the return of live music is taking place in the superb setting of Lampeter House, Lampeter Velfrey.
The afternoon of Saturday May 29 will see three 40-minute summer concerts in the grounds of the venue.
Span Arts said: "We are excited to be partnering with Mid Wales Opera for an eclectic mix of joyful, entertaining and uplifting musical treats, from the world of song, opera and cabaret, and much else besides."
Performers are Rebecca Afonwy-Jones, mezzo-soprano; Thomas Elwin. tenor; Elfair Grug Dyer, harp and Mid Wales Opera's musical director, Jonathan Lyness, piano.
Jonathan, who will accompany all the performances on the piano, said: “These short concerts are a chance for us all to remember and celebrate the importance of live classical music, and go home feeling all the better for it."
Current Covid regulations mean each performance will be limited to 26 tickets, and the three shows will be at 2pm, 3.30pm and 5pm.
Tickets are £5, with under 11s free, and can only be booked by emailing admin@midwalesopera.co.uk