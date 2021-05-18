THE victim of the crash involving a school bus on the A478 yesterday has been named.

Thirty-one-year-old Chris John died at the scene of the accident when his car was in collision with a school bus taking children to Ysgol y Preseli in Crymych.

Father-of-two Chris was born in Llanboidy and lived in Clynderwen.

As well as being a husband and father Chris was also a talented sportsman representing Wales in short mat bowls.

A crash involving a car and a school bus occurred on the morning of Monday, May 17, on the A478 near Llandissilio.

The incident left 17 pupils from Ysgol y Preseli, travelling on the 636 bus along the Tenby to Crymych route, with minor injuries.

Police reported that the driver of the car which collided with the bus died at the scene.

Chris' family has paid tribute saying they are devastated by the loss of an adored member of the family:

“Our whole family has been left devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of Chris, a beloved father, husband, son and brother.

"Chris adored and was adored by everyone whose lives he touched, especially his two young daughters. While family was always his first passion, we are immensely proud of his sporting success, representing his country at short mat bowls alongside his father and younger brother.

"Our family have been moved by the support of his and our many friends, both in Llanboidy where he grew up and his home of Clynderwen. We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so.”