A community's appeal for a new defibrillator has reached its target in just eight hours.

The call for donations was made to help replace one of Narberth's life-saving machines, located outside the Queens Hall, which was accidentally damaged.

Not only was the goal to raise £1,000 achieved just eight hours after the Go Fund Me appeal went live, donations kept pouring in to reach the grand total of £2,500.

As a result, the town will now have not only two new defibrillators, but four external cabinets to enable other defibrillators in Narberth to be accessible round the clock.

Anneka Hopson-Griffiths, who co-ordinated the appeal, said: "We have raised enough money for an extra defibrillator to be placed in the lower town centre the opposite end of town to where the current one is at the Queens Hall - and we have also been fortunate enough to purchase four external cabinets for defibrillators.

"WWe are hoping the swimming pool, Bloomfield Community Centre and the rugby club will use these external cabinets to ensure that all defibrillators in Narberth town are accessible 24/7.

"We have approached all sites and awaiting to hear back for confirmation.

"We cannot thank the community enough for pulling together so quickly to ensure the Queens Hall defibrillator is replaced, and we are so thankful for the extra funds to purchase the extras.

"Our initial target was £1,000 which we hit within eight hours and the final total raised was £2,500!

"I think the drive behind this is that there is such a strain on the ambulance service at the moment that these will be used more often so we are hoping we can go from two with 24- hour access in Narberth to six - that's our aim."