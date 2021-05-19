A CALL to the young people of Narberth to help 'get the town's mojo back' after lockdown is being made by the community's new mayor.

Cllr Sue Rees, taking office for the fourth time in 20 years, appealed to a younger generation to come on board the town council and local groups.

"Through the years, I have often been told how lucky I am to live in Narberth, what a lovely town it is, with such a vibrant High Street, and the people are always so friendly - and I agree," she said.

"Members of other councils and their officers have often asked what is Narberth’s secret, and I always answer ‘The Community’.

"Narberth Town Council has always been made up of ‘active members of our community’, who hold no personal agendas, except to do the best they can for their community and the town, and we work well together.

"Narberth Town Council has been represented on every community committee in the town over the years; many local facilities only exist because of the work of the town council, and some committees consist solely of councillors.

"They have been the instigators of change for the better, leading battles against bureaucracy and local authorities, to save facilities that ‘our community’ considered to be vital.

"There would be no Bloomfield House, no Queens Hall, no SwimNarberth, no Play Park, no library, no Bus Stop youth project and our lovely Old School would have been demolished! To say nothing of Civic Week and many other groups and events in the town. "We need new younger people, who can match that criteria, to bring their skills and experience, and join us to help Narberth get its mojo back.

"Narberth Town Council and all our community groups, need new younger members to come on board, to help, without reward and learn what Community is really about.

Cllr Rees put her point of view forward after taking over from outgoing mayor, Cllr Chris Walters, who was handing over the chain of office after two years in the role.

Cllr Walters, who has been one of Pembrokeshire's youngest mayors, appealed to everyone aged 18 and upwards who felet they could give something back to the town.

He said: "Narberth Town Council needs people like you to decide its future.

"I encourage everyone, if you have got an opinion, a suggestion or even something that drives you to set the vision and direction of our town, please apply now to become a town councillor.

"I certainly did, and am very proud of the community I represent for all."