States of loneliness, depression and anxiety are growing in Hywel Dda, a mental health service recorded a 31 per cent increase in its services for this area post-lockdown.

This significant rise was recorded by Silver Cloud Wales a spokesperson for the organisation said: "The data indicates the existence of post-lockdown anxiety and that people need help managing the transition from lockdown to ‘normal’ life.

"1 in 4 adults struggle with mental health challenges, like feeling low, anxious or stressed. and it was anticipated the demand for services would increase due to the impact of COVID19."

The Hywel Dda health board itself said they are adapting to a changing set of needs in its patients, and are doing a variety of things to support those experiencing mental health conditions.

A spokesperson for the health board said: "The pandemic has presented significant risks for Older Adult Mental Health Services, as the patient group is quite vulnerable necessitating high levels of shielding and social isolation. In order to meet this need the health board has extended its community support services. Alongside this the health board has commissioned additional support through Age Cymru to provide befriending and sit in services."

Some of the of the ways the health board is addressing the mental health crisis is by:

Combing the Crisis Resolution Home Treatment Teams and Mental Health Teams so they can give extended services in accordance with social distancing

Creating a Psychiatric Liaison Service across the four District General Hospital (DHG) sites

Extending its pilot provision for sanctuary and hospital bed services

Setting up a conveyance scheme for a mental health ambulance operated by St. Johns Cymru, which will enable the flow of patients around the community

Planning to implement a pilot for a Mental Health Single Point of Contact (SPOC) via the national 111 service

Planning to expand their eating disorder services due to an increased need

"We have seen further increases in our Autistic Spectrum Disorder services with benchmarking data showing a 20% increase in demand Wales compared 6% in England. Welsh Government have agreed funding for Hywel Dda health Board to expand the School In-Reach Programme across all 3 local authority areas." the health board stressed.

Some other key areas they are looking into are:

• Kooth Online counselling and therapy services for children and young people

• Befriending and support services for those socially isolated

• Community advocacy

• Financial & Welfare Rights Support

To find out more visit their website at https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/hospitals-and-centres/mental-health/.