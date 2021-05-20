Children at Lamphey primary school have been treated to books which will help them empathise with others more.
The set of ‘The Abilities in Me’ books highlight that everyone is different and address the encounters and difficulties that people with certain conditions may face.
A spokesperson for the primary school said: "we would like to say a big thank you to Mrs Carys Beynon for arranging this following her son’s diagnosis of Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA), an autoimmune disease that affects children and teens."
The donations were given by the Dean Bevsy Evans Charity who aim to help children in a variety of ways including advancing educational training programmes.
To help more children in need and raise awareness of JIA Mrs Beynon will be participating in the Ironman Wales raising money for the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society charity.
To support Mrs Beynon in her challenge visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/carys-beynonjia.