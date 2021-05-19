West Street in Fishguard will be closed every night from 6pm to 6am, this week and into next week, to allow for road surface repairs.
The South Wales Trunk Road Agency (SWTRA) said that the A487 trunk road at West Street, between Rope Walk and Clive Road will be closed for the up to five nights, not including Saturday and Sunday.
Work is being carried out ‘due to the deterioration of the carriageway surface’ “The road closure is required to ensure the safety of the work force and road users during the surfacing operation,” said the spokesperson. “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause.”
Local diversions are in place during the works and emergency access through the site will be available.
Access will also be maintained to all properties accessed off the A487 trunk road within the closure.
