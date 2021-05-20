FURRY friends - including a unicorn and a sloth - were brought along by their young owners to a teddy bears' picnic at Narberth CP School.

All the children paid a pound for the privilege, which gives them an entry in a virtual duck race to help the Sandy Bear Children's Bereavement Charity.

The race, on May 31, is being organised by Narberth and Whitland Rotary, and will also help local charities supported by Rotary.

The children's contribution raised £265.

The Sandy Bear charity supports children in times of bereavement of parents and loss of siblings, grandparents, pets or even break-ups.

Headteacher Nia Ward said: "It's such a valuable service and we are very keen to support this worthy cause."

The sun appeared just in time for the children to meet outside in their classroom bubbles and there were many happy smiling faces.

At the centre of attention was the race mascot, Daffy the big yellow duck, who went along to encourage support for the event on May 31. Ducks are for sale via www.nwrotary.co.uk

This will be the second time that the race takes place online. The inaugural one last year proved that this is a successful format, as it raised £1,200.

During the teddy bear's picnic, Rotarians Elaine Bradbury and Tony Ensom were able to present prizes to winners of Rotary competitions. Entries from young artist Phoebe Mason and young writer Enzo Stephenson will now go forward to the West Wales championships.