Four new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Wednesday, May 19).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were two new cases in Carmarthenshire, one in Pembrokeshire and one in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 44 new cases were confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 212,316 with 5,560 deaths.
The current number of deaths in the Hywel Dda area stands at 478 throughout the pandemic.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 16,086 – 10,810 in Carmarthenshire, 3,490 in Pembrokeshire and 1,786 in Ceredigion.
There have been 6,776 tests carried out since the last report.
Across Wales, 2,046,011 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 939,072 a second dose.
In Hywel Dda 342,919 vaccinations have been administered up until May 12, with 18,281 in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire 111,449 first doses have been administered, and 50,630 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 76,106 first dose appointments and 33,654 second dose and in Ceredigion 42,683 first doses have been given as well as 18,979 second doses.