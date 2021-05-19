ROSS Hardy hit 85 not out and Ashley Sutton made a century as Neyland swept aside Aberaeron in the first round of the Welsh Cup, winning by 111 runs.
Neyland were put into bat and posted a formidable total of 246 for 2 – and in reply Aberaeron could only muster 135 for 8.
George Evans and Ashley Sutton opened for Neyland, with Evans making 35 off 51 balls.
Sutton machine-gunned his way to 105 off 92 balls, which included 6 fours and 9 sixes.
Steffan Rees and Hywel Rees split the wickets for Aberaeron, taking 1-31 and 1-27 respectively.
Ross Hardy then came in to bat along with Jack Griffiths. Hardy made 85 off 52 , hitting 8 fours, and Griffiths 4 off 6, before Neyland's innings ended.
Aberaeron's best score with the bat came from number three bat Chris Strange, who made 57 off 43 balls.
Strange settled in and remained at the crease for the majority of Aberaeron's innings, eventually being caught out by Patrick Bellerby off the bowling of Geraint Rees.
Bellerby was handy in the bowling department as well, taking 3 wickets in 5 overs (3-23). Rees took 2-38.
Henry Durrant, Sean Hatton and George Evans all took one wicket each.
Aberaeron's openers made 17, John Fice getting 5 and Jacob Jenkinson 12.
The Ceredigion outfit's middle order collapsed under the pressure of Neyland's bowling attack.
Best score from the tail-end came from Arif Saad (18no).
Pembroke, Cresselly and Pembroke Dock all play in the remaining matches of round 1 on Sunday, June 6.