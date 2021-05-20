A WARRANT without bail has been issued for the arrest of a 30-year-old man allegedly involved in an incident outside Penally Camp.
Darren Edmundson of Ferry Terrace, Waterloo, Pembroke Dock was due to appear before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, May 18, but did not turn up in court.
Edmundson was charged with resisting police and wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty on September 21.
The court issued the warrant because of Edmundson's failure to attend court after being notified of the hearing.