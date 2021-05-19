GREAT-granddad Dewi Griffiths got on his bike to celebrate his 90th birthday and support the local NHS.

Sprightly Dewi cycled five miles around his home in St Clears to raise £2,500 for Cilgerran children's ward at Glangwili Hospital.

And he chose the ward for a very good reason - he has 20 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.

Dewi said: “I feel very fortunate that at 90 years of age I am able to cycle at all, let alone cycle five miles, and to be able to collect money and donate to Cilgerran Ward makes it all worthwhile. “

His daughter Olwena said her father was determined to raise funds for the NHS on his 90th birthday.

“We opened up a Go Fund Me account which we as family shared on Facebook letting everybody know that this is what my dad wanted to do for his 90th birthday,” she explained.

“We also received a lot of donations from the community and family and friends through word of mouth. Dad is well known to be out on his bike around the village. He was being stopped all the time and handed donations when he was just walking around the village.”

“We even received donations from as far away as Grand Cayman where I normally reside.”

Bethan Osmundsen, Cilgerran ward senior sister, said: “We are delighted to receive this fantastic donation from Mr Dewi Griffiths. We are inspired by his efforts and we will use the monies raised to purchase more parents’ beds to enable our parents to be comfortable during admissions with their children.”

Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said everyone was in awe of Mr Griffiths over his fantastic achievement.

“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive,” said Nicola.

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk