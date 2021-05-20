IT was a special day in last weekend's cricket fixtures as Haverfordwest announced the debut on 13-year-old Chloe Dewstowe.

Chloe played in Haverfordwest IV's match against Pembroke Dock Seconds.

Although Haverfordwest lost the game they can celebrate the fact that the future of the club looks secure in the capable hands of players like Chloe.

Chloe played alongside her dad, Ross, and uncle Danny.

She wasn't called on to bat as Haverfordwest finished their innings on 188-3, with Chloe at number 6 in the batting order.

She did get a chance to bowl though.

Described by the club as a seam bowler, Chloe was given the ball for two overs at a respectable rate of 6.5 an over.

Dad Ross and uncle Danny also bowled, as well as batted.

Uncle Danny made a fine 37 off 31 balls while Ross posted 17 off 12.

Jason Phillips made an impressive 106 off 112 balls but it wasn't enough to chase down Pembroke Dock Second's 253-5, with three players passing the half century mark including Adam Phillips who made 50no.

Most important spectator of the day was Chloe's mum Nikki who said Chloe had been working hard to break from the U13s into one of the senior sides.

"Her dad and I are unbelievably proud of her.

"She has worked so hard with the help of Jonathan Twigg and Simon Williams over the previous years, and now, with the gentle persuasion from her dad and IV's captain Jason Phillips.

"She is very determined and puts her all into her cricket so it’s such delight for her dad to be on the field with her, likewise for me to watch.

"She thoroughly enjoyed her first game and is looking forward to many more not only with the IVs, but also joining the ladies team."

Congratulations to Chloe from everyone at the Western Telegraph.