Pembrokeshire County Council has said there is an 'ongoing internal workplace investigation,' with refuse workers at the Thornton Refuse Depot Milford Haven.
Dyfed-Powys Police said that officers were called by Pembrokeshire County Council to the depot, but that they had little involvement and made no arrests.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "At the request of Pembrokeshire County Council, officers attended Thornton Refuse Depot to provide support on the morning of Monday, May 10.
"Officers attended, however they were not utilised."
A spokesman from Pembrokeshire County Council said: "We can confirm that there is an ongoing internal workplace investigation, and can clarify that there was no police involvement on the day in question – no Pembrokeshire County Council vehicles were involved.
"We are not in a position to comment any further at this time."