A WEATHER warning for high winds has been issued across Pembrokeshire.
The Met Office yellow warning for high winds has been issued from Thursday, May 20, at 6pm until Friday, May 21, 9pm.
The Met Office is warning winds will be high enough to cause travel disruption and, perhaps, damage to temporary outdoor structures.
It has been advised to expect some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.
There's a chance some bus and train services may be affected, with some journeys taking longer.
It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
There could be delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges. You can sign up for notifications on closures of the Cleddau Bridge, in Pembrokeshire, here.
The winds should gradually ease through Tuesday morning.
More details at metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/.