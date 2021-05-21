Planed has announced the launch of its inaugural Pembrokeshire Community Heritage Week at the end of May, which will promote and celebrate the rich heritage and culture of communities across the county.

The first Pembrokeshire Community Heritage Week will run from Monday, May 31 to Friday, June 4, and will be entirely virtual due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, it is hoped that next year’s event will include face-to-face activities at venues across Pembrokeshire.

The week's organiser, Planed’s culture and heritage coordinator Stuart Berry, said: "We really think this year could be the springboard to develop this event into a much bigger one that fully encompasses our county’s amazing history and heritage.

"We really hope that we can inspire other organisations and our wonderful community heritage groups, and that the week can become a platform to celebrate the work that is happening in communities, and to reach more people in telling the story of Pembrokeshire’s past."

New online material will be made available throughout the week, including community heritage podcasts, a live video stream from Scolton Manor on the bank holiday Monday afternoon, history talks and presentations, campfire stories, and much more.

There is also existing online content, including the virtual Archaeology Day organised jointly by Planed, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and the Dyfed Archaeological Trust in 2020, as well as the monthly 'Echoes of the Past' podcast series.

A live online ‘pub quiz’ will also happen, which will be open to everyone and broadcast over Planed’s YouTube channel.

Stuart said: "We hope that the quiz will test everybody’s knowledge of the history of Pembrokeshire, but we have pitched it so that you won’t need to be a history expert to get involved. Sadly, we aren’t able to offer any prizes – other than bragging rights amongst your mates – but we hope it will provide an evening of entertainment and fun for anyone with an interest in the county!"

Several community groups and organisations are already contributing to this year’s event including Tenby Museum and Art Gallery, Span Arts, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Haverfordwest Museum and Scolton Manor.

Planed is encouraging all local organisations and voluntary groups to get involved with the week, either by participating in activities, or by producing their own events.

These could include Zoom talks, virtual tours or walks, online exhibitions, or anything else that helps celebrate the wonderful heritage of Pembrokeshire.

An itinerary of events and timings will be available via the Echoes of the Past website and Facebook page as well as across all Planed media outlets.

If you’d like to get involved, contact Stuart Berry on: stuart.berry@planed.org.uk or visit www.echoeswales.cymru for more details.