An update has been published on the employment rate acorss Wales and specifically Pembrokeshire, with impressive results for both.

Across Wales:

• The number of people employed is at 1.48 million - up 26,000 on the quarter and up 6,000 on the year.

• The employment rate (16-64) is at 74.0 per cent - up 1.8 per cent on the quarter and up 0.0 per cent on the year.

• The number of people unemployed is at 68,000.

• The unemployment rate is at 4.4 per cent, lower than the UK average (4.8 per cent).

• The number of people in workless households has fallen since October-December 2010 by 137,000.

• Despite an increase in vacancies, the availability of candidates fell last month. Job vacancies have increased at the quickest rate for 23 years as the country continues to emerge from the lockdown, a new study from Recruitment and Employment Confederation and KPMG suggests. Skill shortages and improved demand for staff led to increases in starting pay for permanent and temporary staff, according to research among 400 recruitment firms.

The number of vacancies in Pembrokeshire, based on stats from Indeed and Find a Job websites, is now six times and four times the figures from one year ago.

The vacancies which have emerged as lockdown eases, particularly in the hospitality sector, is shown by the announcement of the new KFC outlet in Pembroke Dock.

There are many various NHS vacancies too, including payroll and business support analysis as well as nurse and care staff, administration, secretarial and catering.

The £2 billion kickstart scheme will provide high quality, six-month placements, focusing on supporting young people who are on universal credit and at risk of long-term unemployment.

So far, the scheme is proving successful in Pembrokeshire county with many of the younger generation benefitting from this initiative.

Minister for employment Mims Davies MP said: "A continued fall in unemployment, a further rise in vacancies, and growth in the employment rate is welcome news as we continue on our roadmap to recovery.

"While there is more to do to make sure we support jobseekers over the coming months, these figures highlight the resilience of our jobs market and ability for employers to adapt – and through our Plan for Jobs we’re continuing to create new opportunities for people right across the country."

Stephen Crabb MP said: "It is encouraging to see a fall in the number of people out of work locally after such a long and difficult year. There is clearly a more positive picture across the whole country on the back of the successful vaccination roll-out. The drop in unemployment in Preseli Pembrokeshire is in line with the improving national picture and I hope the trend continues through the rest of the year.

"Visiting businesses in Milford Haven, Haverfordwest and Fishguard over the last few weeks, it is clear that there are real signs of optimism. With the ‘staycation’ boom just around the corner, the mood among among tourism and hospitality firms is especially buoyant.

"That being said, one concern that has been raised with me by several businesses is the struggle to find enough suitable staff – from qualified chefs to casual seasonal workers. I have raised this with the local Job Centre Plus team and Pembrokeshire College and I know there is a lot of work being done to make sure that job opportunities can be filled quickly and with the right recruits."