Haverfordwest County AFC has announced the launch of their 'Half Time For Carers' project in partnership with VC Gallery.
The scheme provides an opportunity for carers to have a break from their caring role by creating a forum for carers to connect with other carers by taking part in health well-being activities with each other to build social networks, reduce isolation, and loneliness.
The partnership with VC Gallery is to create an art activity pack and deliver sports art sessions through online Zoom sessions over six weeks as a pilot project.
Starting on Monday, May 24 at 12.30 pm, County will be delivering Haverfordwest County AFC sports art sessions on Zoom every Monday until June 21 .
One of the activities for Half Time for Carers is going to utilise the effect of art in a sporting context to improve well-being by decreasing negative emotions and reducing the chances of depression, stress, and anxiety.
Haverfordwest County AFC said: "Art is everywhere in sport – club logos, typography, mascots, trophies, medals, photographs, kit, players, club history & heritage, stadiums, clubhouses, fans, landscapes, and club facilities, the list is endless.
"We want carers to see art not just as paint on a canvas but it’s a way of expressing creativity, increasing well-being, and doing something new."