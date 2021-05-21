The Port of Milford Haven has announced that legal firm Hill Dickinson will be its principal advisor on all marine and pension matters.
The firm is also secondary adviser for the Port on all other legal matters where complexity may require additional input.
The relationship will be led for Hill Dickinson by Colin Lavelle, legal director within the firm’s marine and trade group. Colin will lead the provision of marine legal services while Paula Warnock, partner, will lead on all pensions matters.
Colin Lavelle from Hill Dickinson said: "We have supported the Port of Milford Haven with their legal requirements for a number of years and are now delighted to be appointed as Principal Adviser.
"We look forward to working closely with the port on a range of legal matters and believe this appointment reflects the breadth of recognised expertise across various fields within Hill Dickinson."
Jonathan Chitty, chief financial officer of the Port of Milford Haven said: "Having worked with the team at Hill Dickinson previously, we are confident that their extensive knowledge and experience in marine and pension matters will be of great benefit to our organisation going forward."