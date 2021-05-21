The Little Retreat in Lawrenny has been shortlisted in two categories in the prestigious itravel Staycation Awards.

Organised by inews.co.uk, the itravel Staycation Awards 2020/21 celebrate the best of the UK’s holiday experiences in what has been a difficult year for the domestic tourism industry.

The luxury Lawrenny glamping site has been recognised in two of the 15 categories: best wilderness stay/glampsite, and best caravan/campsite.

The wilderness stay or glampsite category, sponsored by Canopy and Stars, was looking for the best unusual accommodation that allows guests to enjoy nature in comfort.

Meanwhile, the caravan and campsite category is looking for sites with excellent facilities and a warm welcome to ensure a relaxing and safe stay.

Activities offered at the Little Retreat include guided wild swimming in the Cleddau Estuary from WeSwimWild founder Laura Owen Sanderson, feasting and foraging experiences from chef Matt Powell, art workshops, wellbeing classes, and stargazing.

Amber Lort-Phillips, founder and director of The Little Retreat said: "We are incredibly proud to have been named finalists in the itravel Staycation Awards 2020/21.

"The past 18 months have been the most difficult we have ever faced as a venue, and to be recognised in this way is a real bright spot after such a tough time.

"I’d like to thank all the team at The Little Retreat, our industry partners, and my family for supporting us to achieve our vision."

A total of 49 venues and locations have been recognised across 15 categories including wilderness stay/glamspite; caravan/campsite; pub with rooms; tourist attraction; and tourism hero.

Other venues from the region recognised in the shortlist are Penhein in Monmouthshire, and Ty Sherwood, Pembrokeshire.

All 49 finalists will now be considered by a panel of independent judges with the winners announced on June 10.

To find out more about The Little Retreat, visit www.littleretreats.co.uk.