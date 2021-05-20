THE Tesco Extra fuelling station in Haverfordwest is getting an upgrade.
Tesco Extra in the Fenton Trading Estate, Portfield, is getting what's been described as 'significant investment' to provide improved customer experience.
A spokesperson for Tesco said it was a refresh of the store and that a very short closure of the filling station may be required.
Customers have been assured that if any closure occurs it will be for a few hours and scheduled outside of store opening times.
“We are making a significant investment to refresh our Haverfordwest Extra Store so that we can provide an improved experience for our customers.
“The improvement work to the store and petrol station will last for several weeks, and our contractors will be working very hard to minimise any disruption.”