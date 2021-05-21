James Carew from fresh produce company Puffin Produce Ltd has won a prestigious award after completing his Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) examinations.

25-year-old James from Milford Haven, completed his ACCA examinations in March 2021 and was awarded the highly coveted gold award for achieving the highest average mark in the world.

In order to become an ACCA member, a student must pass 13 examinations, gain and document three years of workplace experience and complete an ethics and professional skills module.

James, after completing his exams and gaining the required experience at Puffin Produce in Haverfordwest, is now in a position to work towards becoming a recognised member of ACCA.

James attended Milford Haven Comprehensive School and went on to achieve a First Class honours degree in Mathematics at Swansea University.

"When I left school, I didn’t have a clear idea of the career path I wanted to pursue, so I selected a degree that I thought could open doors to a variety of jobs in the future," James said. "As I had a keen interest in maths this made my degree choice a fairly easy decision."

After sitting his final ACCA exams in March 2021, James won awards for the highest marks achieved in advanced performance management and advanced financial management.

As a result of his excellent achievements, James was given the ACCA gold affiliate award for achieving the joint highest average mark for his four professional papers in the March 2021 sitting.

Jane Sadler, HR manager at Puffin Produce said: "We are committed to developing our people at Puffin Produce and are extremely proud of everything James has achieved so far.

"Moreover, it’s fantastic to have Welsh Government support to enable us to create so many high value jobs in our business. We are very excited for James’ future career here at Puffin Produce."

James is a financial analyst at Puffin Produce, and speaking about his role said: "After leaving university, I jumped at the chance to work at Puffin Produce, as I was keen to play my part in driving the business forward.

"I’m incredibly grateful to the organisation for providing me with the opportunity to study towards my Acca qualification. An added bonus was the fact that Puffin Produce are on my doorstep and being so close to home was a huge attraction."

Jon Langmead, finance director at Puffin Produce said: "It’s imperative that we can offer high value jobs in order to meet the ambitious growth plans we have for our business, and therefore the financial support we have received from the Welsh Government in order to do this has been vital.

"Being able to offer good jobs and long-term career opportunities to local people here in Pembrokeshire like James is fundamental to our success.”