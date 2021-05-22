PRESTIGIOUS Blue Flags have been awarded at 12 locations in Pembrokeshire in recognition of their high coastal standards.
No flags were flown last year in Wales, due to COVID19 restriction, but there are now flying at 42 beaches and three marinas.
In Pembrokeshire, they include Amroth, Newgale, Saundersfoot, Dale, Whitesands, Coppet Hall, Tenby North, Tenby South, Tenby Castle, Poppit Sands, Lydstep, and Broadhaven North.
This year is seen a real cause for celebration as beaches and marinas continue to maintain a high standard of water quality, cleanliness and environmental practices during very challenging circumstances.
“We are lucky to have some of the world’s best beaches and marinas on our doorstep," said Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive, Lesley Jones.
"The success is a testament to everyone who has worked so hard to protect and improve our beaches and keep our coast clean and safe.
“With local services under immense pressure due to COVID-19, we all needed to pull together to look after our natural environment.
"We hope that visitors returning to our stunning coastline will cherish it more than ever and enjoy our beaches responsibly."
A further 13 beaches in Wales have gained the Green Coast Award, recognising the ‘hidden gems’ along our coastline.
In Pembrokeshire they are Abereiddy, Freshwater East, Manorbier, Penally, Caerfai, Druidston and West Angle Bay.