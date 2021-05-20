The company secretary of a construction firm has been fined after failing to disclose information on the identity of a driver alleged to have committed an offence.
The company secretary failed to disclose the identity of the driver of a Ford Transit van who was caught by a Police Safety Camera Unit on February 11 and is alleged to have committed an offence.
The secretary, whose address was given as SA Saunders and Son Ltd, Puncheston, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, April 14 but was found guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates on Wednesday, May 19.
The secretary was fined £750, made to pay Crown Prosecution Service costs of £650, and a surcharge of £75, bringing the total cost to pay to £1,475.