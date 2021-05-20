A PEMBROKESHIRE building firm has won a Welsh award for its amazing refurbishment of a medieval farmhouse in the county.

The Grade II listed property in Templeton has been transformed into a 21st century home by Carreg Construction Ltd of Haverfordwest.

The renovation 'meant everything' to the owner of the property, as it was where she lived as a child.

Carreg Construction, based in Haverfordwest, picked up the award for Large Renovation Project at the Federation of Master Builders' 2021 Cymru Master Builder Awards.

The company now goes forward to the UK Master Builder awards.

The work in re-constructing the historically-significant building, which features two Flemish-style chimneys, was described as a 'sympathetic and stunning transformation'.

Carreg completely reconstructed the rear gable end of the farmhouse and the chimneys to the front using existing rubble walling and lime mortar and built a new oak post and beam platform to support a new en-suite bathroom.

They also added a glazed link and conservatory, demonstrating their skill in blending both traditional artisan craft skills with modern methods and materials.

The client described the house as 'so much warmer and airier' and said she loved seeing the original fireplaces restored.

Andrew Phillips, managing director of Carreg Construction, said that he and his team were 'obviously absolutely delighted with winning the award.

He added: "However, this project would not have been possible without the vision and the high expectations of the client.

"This was her childhood home; renovating it to the highest of standards meant everything to her and I’m just so pleased that we did this Grade II listed building justice.”

The awards recognise excellence in Wales’ small and medium-sized construction companies and are run by the FMB, the largest building trade association in the UK, which is this year celebrating its 80th anniversary.

Ifan Glyn, director of FMB Cymru, said: “This year’s FMB Cymru Master Builder Awards celebrated the stunning projects and superb skills of Wales’s best builders.

"Carreg Construction’s skilful and sympathetic transformation of this historic build into a modern home is a deserved winner of the Large Renovation project award.

“After the toughest of years, I am proud of the beautiful projects that our Master Builder companies have delivered, and look forward to seeing what they have in store in time for the next awards in 2023.”