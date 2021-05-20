FISHGUARD'S new look Co-op opened last week after an extensive programme of works and a complete make over.

The new-look, near 9,000 square ft store – located on High Street - runs on 100% renewable electricity and, supports around 30 local jobs.

It is now around 3,000 sq ft larger than its previous store on the site and includes a new and improved bakery and food-to-go, alongside an enhanced and extended chilled, fresh and frozen range, homeware and electrical products and, everyday essentials.

The store includes customer car parking, a free ATM, self-service tills for further ease, speed and convenience and, groceries available for home delivery through coop.co.uk/shop.

A funding boost is also provided locally through Co-op's membership scheme with Co-op donating 2p in every pound that members spend on own brand products to local causes.

Community groups currently benefitting at this store include: Farms for City Children, St Davids; Abergwaun Gateway Club and Cylch Meithrin, Abergwaun.

"We have had a great response – we are extremely proud to be re-launching our store, it has a fantastic new look – it looks awesome and the community loves it," said Louise Hughes, Co-op Store Manager.

"We have worked to develop the range, choice, products and services locally that will create a really compelling offer to serve the community.

"Co-op is committed to connecting communities and making a difference locally, and our aim is to operate at the heart of local life.

"We are looking forward to welcoming customers old and new now into their new-look Co-op store. We also want customers to know that they can become a member of the Co-op.

"By shopping at the Co-op our members are also helping to make good things happen in the community."