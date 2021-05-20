MID and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is currently recruiting for on-call firefighters at Fishguard Fire Station.

"On-call firefighters are an essential part of the emergency services network and come from all walks of life," said a fire service spokesperson.

"They have often chosen a career outside of the fire service, but also wish to serve their community as a firefighter; ready to respond to emergencies, prevent fire and rescue incidents from happening, and protect people and property across Pembrokeshire."

Eligible on-call firefighters will need to live or work within 10 minutes of Fishguard fire station and will need to stay within the agreed set travel distance when on-call so they can respond to emergency calls when needed.

"As a fire and rescue service, we serve every member of the public in Pembrokeshire and therefore welcome applications from individuals of all backgrounds within our county," said watch manager Chris Lawrence.

"If you are successful in your application to become an on-call firefighter, we will provide you with all the training and support required to respond to emergency incidents such as property fires, road traffic collisions and incidents involving flooding, rescues from height any many other specialist emergency calls.

"You will also receive training to deliver community safety advice that will help keep people safe in their homes and communities."

On-call fire fighters also receive salary-based earnings and a pension scheme

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service works with local employers to release their staff to respond to emergency incidents.

"There are many benefits for employers who allow their staff to serve as on-call firefighters," added Chris.

"These include a high standard of training for those members of staff; in areas such as manual handling, health and safety and first aid.

"Employees will also receive upskilling in the development of teamwork, problem-solving and communication skills. There are also opportunities for management development and qualifications within the fire service and, of course, the profile-raising of your company or organisation."

Further information about the role of becoming an On-Call Firefighter can be found on Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service's website https://www.mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/join-us/on-call-firefighter/

To speak with somebody about the role of an on-call firefighter, you can contact the service's HR department on 0370 6060 699 or email humanresources@mawwfire.gov.uk.