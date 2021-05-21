THE North Pembrokeshire Transport Forum has welcomed proposals for increased train services between Fishguard Harbour and Swansea and is urging local people to back them in the current consultation.

The changes are included in the current Welsh Government and Transport for Wales Swansea Bay and West Wales consultation which closes on June 8.

Option 10 proposes to 'reconfigure the Swansea to Fishguard Harbour services so there is a regular two-hourly service'. Apart from the ferry connections, the proposal would provide additional services for other journey purposes.

The forum is also welcoming the increased services from Swansea to London that are proposed in Option 1. This would be a 'Swansea to London Paddington [service] every 30 minutes all day'.

"Bearing in mind the widespread destinations of passengers who travel to and from Fishguard, these additional services would provide extremely useful travel connections to and from the town," said the forum's secretary Hatti Woakes.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic Fishguard train services have gone from five trains a day to returned to the twice daily services that connect wit the ferry to Ireland.

The forum hopes that the proposed Fishguard improvements will be put in place and be ready to provide the final link in an effective multi-modal transport network in north Pembrokeshire once things return to normal.

It is urging both users and would-be users of Fishguard train services to respond to the consultation.

"Your contribution will help to provide convincing evidence of support for improved rail services not only to and from Fishguard, but also to and from the surrounding north Pembrokeshire area," said Mrs Woakes.

"As this opportunity may not come again, please urge others to participate in the consultation in order to ensure that the proposed improvements are put in place."

To obtain the consultation documents and advice visit gov.wales/swansea-bay-and-west-wales-metro, or contact forum secretary Hatti Woakes on hattiwoakes@gmail.com.