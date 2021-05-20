MORE than 365,000 coronavirus vaccinations have now been administered in the Hywel Dda University Health Board region.

In Ceredigion, which has a population of 72,695, 61.2 per cent have had their first jab, and 29 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In Pembrokeshire, which has a population of 125,818, 63.1 per cent have had a first dose, and 29.2 per cent have had two doses.

And in Carmarthenshire, which has a population of 188,771, 61.2 per cent have had their first jab, with 29.8 per cent full vaccinated.

Its latest vaccine bulletin revealed that 22,245 vaccines had been given across the three counties in the last seven days, up to 19 May.

That included 9,370 first doses - taking the total to 245,834 - and 12,875 second does, taking that total to 119,330.

The health board says it is overwhelmed by the commitment and energy shown by GP practices in their participation in the mass vaccination programme.

All 48 GP practices across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire signed up to deliver the programme, committing to delivering the programme to certain JCVI priority groups.

Of all doses given so far, 51 per cent (186,735 doses) have been given by GP practices.

Practices are now well on their way to completing the task of offering a second dose to every patient who has had a first vaccine.

They have already done 70,571 second vaccine doses at the time of publication.

Dr Sion James, deputy medical director for primary care said: "Having the experience of running the vaccination programme in my own practice I know how both challenging and rewarding it has been to be part of this programme.

"It is testament to our Practices commitment to delivering the best patient care possible that they have continued to work with us throughout the programme.

Jill Paterson, director of primary care, community services and long term care added: "I am proud of the commitment shown by all of our practices for the excellent work that they have done in helping the Health Board to deliver this programme.

"Throughout the pandemic their commitment to maintaining the delivery of general medical services to their patients hasn't wavered despite staff being under pressure and feeling tired. The delivery of the vaccination programme has been a whole system effort to protect our patients."